Councilor’s son kills PWD in Pinamungajan

A 38-YEAR-OLD person with disabilities died after being stabbed and slashed more than 40 times in Barangay Tutay, Pinamungajan, on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 9, 2026.

Police said the victim Danny (not his real name) had intellectual and physical disabilities.

Police arrested a suspect identified only as Jundyl, who was reportedly the son of a barangay councilor. Investigators are also looking into a person identified as Arnel, who was allegedly involved in encouraging the suspect to attack Danny.

According to the police report, Danny was on his way to buy cigarettes when Jundyl allegedly attacked him with a knife and a bolo.

The suspect stabbed Danny in the chest, prompting the victim to try to defend himself and flee, police said.

Jundyl chased Danny and continued stabbing and slashing him, leaving him with at least 40 wounds on different parts of his body.

Police said Jundyl was intoxicated and under the influence of illegal drugs when the attack occurred. The claim had not been independently verified.

Jundyl is being held at the Pinamungajan Police Station while police continue their investigation.

Police have yet to establish the motive for the attack.

Danny’s family said they were not aware of any dispute or conflict between the victim and the suspect.

Investigators are continuing to determine what led to the attack and whether Arnel had a role in it. / ABC