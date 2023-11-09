Councilor’s win result of ‘human error’

THE teacher involved in the vote canvassing that led to the disputed victory of a councilor in Barangay Cogon Ramos, Cebu City says the outcome of the barangay election was the result of “human error.”

That said, Cherry Ann Ginobisa Cillar, the winning barangay councilor in question, who came in seventh and won according to the canvassing results in the Oct. 30 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), said she will remain in her position and continue to serve on the council.

“Yes, I will continue because my name was in the certificate of canvass,” said Cillar Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023.

Teacher Darvy Sinugbahon, chairman of the barangay board of canvassers at City Central National High School, claimed that the discrepancy between the vote count and canvassing results that led to Cillar’s victory was purely the result of “human error” and not intentional.

Cillar is facing a challenge from the candidate who placed eighth, May Tugot Sadaya, who alleged that Cillar received fewer votes than she did in the BSKE.

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, Sadaya, who was seeking her final term on the barangay council but was declared to have placed behind Cillar, visited the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Cebu City North Office to express concerns about a vote tallying discrepancy.

Sadaya had taken her oath of office before Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama in the early morning of Oct. 31.

Cillar also took her oath before Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera last Tuesday.

Discrepancy

Sadaya, having 998 votes, alleged that Cillar received only 973 votes. However, the Certificate of Canvass of Votes and Proclamation (COCP) reported that Cillar had garnered 1,003 votes, surpassing Sadaya’s claim by 30 votes.

The statement of votes by precinct shared with the media also displayed 1,003 votes for Cillar. However, it detailed a vote breakdown from the nine precincts in Barangay Cogon Ramos, which stated otherwise.

Based on the document from the office of Commission on Elections (Comelec) Cebu City North Election Officer Marchel Sarno, Cillar received 100 votes for precinct 268A-269A, 96 votes for precinct 272A-272B, 125 votes for precinct 270A-271A, 76 votes for precinct 273A-273B, 152 votes for precinct 274A, 114 votes for precinct 275A-276A, 115 votes for precinct 277A-278A, 125 votes for precinct 279A-280A, and 70 votes for precinct 281A-281B, totaling 973 votes.

Cillar said she had no idea that she had won a seat on the council, as she had since moved on from the elections.

However, she was informed by a relative that she had indeed received enough votes to become a barangay councilor in Barangay Cogon Ramos.

Interviewed on Wednesday, barangay board of canvassers chairman Sinugbahon said she had no intentions of manipulating the votes to give an advantage to any candidate.

She also said she was not related to Cillar.

She said that during the canvassing, the votes were canvassed by two other non-teaching members of the board, but as the chairman, she took responsibility for what happened.

Sinugbahon said that during the canvassing, no poll watchers or candidates from any party were present to cross-check the results. She waited for anyone to check the results until 6 a.m. the next day.

She said she has been in contact with the Comelec Cebu City North to coordinate on any future developments.

Petition

Cillar said she would serve on the council despite the allegations on the legitimacy of her win.

However, Cillar said she was willing to accept any changes, particularly when a recomputation of the vote tally is done.

Sarno on Tuesday said the rightful member of the barangay council is the candidate declared by the barangay board of canvassers, which is Cillar, based on the COCP.

However, Sarno encouraged Sadaya to file a petition for correction of a manifest error with the Comelec Central Office in Metro Manila, suggesting that she initiate the legal process by sending an email.

He said this petition is distinct from an election protest, which involves recounting each vote from every ballot box. In this instance, only the COCP would be recalculated.