Counsel of 2 accused, authorities inspect hotel compound

COURT prosecutors, National Bureau of Investigation 7 and Cebu District Office agents and the counsel of Zhao Shou Qi and Zhao Long inspected the Tourist Garden Hotel compound in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.

The Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 73 in Lapu-Lapu City granted the motion of the Zhaos to inspect the premises, saying it was permissible under the amended rules on civil procedure.

The court also found the inspection to be practical and convenient for all parties to ensure a thorough and accurate resolution of the cases.

The participation of each representative serves the intention of objectivity and impartiality on the conduct of the ocular inspection.

The two accused had said it was part of their right to defend themselves as well as confront and cross-examine witnesses during trial.

Previously, the court denied the motion to release a motor vehicle parked inside the premises as the vehicle could not be released while the case was still ongoing.

Last October, it also denied the Zhaos’ motion, which the two accused filed last Sept. 19, to quash the information filed in connection with the raid last Aug. 31. Their lawyers cited that the court had no jurisdiction to try the case as the arrest of their clients was illegal.

On Nov. 4, the Zhaos, along with 15 other defendants who are currently detained at the headquarters of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (Paocc), entered pleas of not guilty during an online arraignment.

Some of the arrested individuals who are facing charges of human trafficking also petitioned the court to allow them to post bail.

RTC Branch 73 Judge Ronald Tolentino gave the defense 15 days to formalize the petition.

A composite team from the Paocc, Bureau of Immigration (BI) and NBI, among others, raided the Tourist Garden Hotel compound last Aug. 31 and found a suspected Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator hub. A total of 169 Asian nationals were arrested during the operation.

Authorities later recovered a cache of items that could strengthen the anti-money laundering case and existing human trafficking charges filed against 16 foreign nationals and a Filipino.

The trial of the 17 individuals is scheduled to begin on Jan. 27. / DPC