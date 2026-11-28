Inflation is an abstract word until you feel it in the school canteen. It hits you when a simple meal that used to cost P50 can now cost P70, or when the P14 minimum jeepney fare means a portion of your weekly allowance vanishes even before you step onto campus. For high school students, the economic crisis isn’t just something we read about in the news — it affects how we eat, how we travel and how we spend our money every day.

As high schoolers, we stand in a stressful middle ground. We are old enough to understand the financial strain weighing heavily on our parents, but too young to work and lessen the burden. When national inflation rises to 7.8 percent (October), it changes the entire atmosphere of a household. We see it in the quiet stress on our parents’ faces when they pay for the groceries.

The heaviest toll of this economy, however, is the anxiety it builds up around our future. High school is traditionally a time of ambition, when we look forward to big universities and career paths. But now, our dreams are often viewed through a financial lens. Many of us are looking at our upcoming graduation under a financial cloud rather than with excitement. We find ourselves asking heartbreaking questions: Can my family afford the expenses? Is it selfish of me to dream of a degree that takes four to five years to complete?

We are constantly told that education is the key to a bright future, but that key is becoming harder to reach. If we want to safeguard the future of this generation, local communities, school administrators, and government officials must step up for practical relief — from increasing student transport discounts to making school supplies affordable. High school students should be worrying about acing their exams and exploring who they truly are, not stressing about household budgets or fearing that they are a financial burden to their families.