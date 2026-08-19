Couple dies in Cebu Tops Road motorcycle crash

A COUPLE who were reportedly set to get married died after their motorcycle crashed along Cebu Tops Road in Barangay Busay, Cebu City, at around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

The victims were identified as John Mike Boyonas, 27, of Pungtod Alaska, Mambaling, Cebu City, the motorcycle driver, and his passenger, Rose Ann Mae Hermoso, 25, of Roosevelt, Busay.

Police said the motorcycle was traveling toward the Transcentral Highway when it reached a downhill, curved portion of the road. The motorcycle reportedly went straight, hit a concrete electrical post, and was thrown into the air before landing on the road.

The victims were also thrown from the motorcycle and sustained severe injuries to their heads and bodies.

They were rushed to Perpetual Succour Hospital by the Busay Emergency Response Team but were declared dead on arrival. (JDG)