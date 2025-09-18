Couple hit while cleaning roadside in Mandaue; 1 dead, 1 critical

A COUPLE cleaning the roadside early Thursday, September 18, 2025, was struck in a hit-and-run along MC Briones Street (Highway Seno) in Mandaue City.

The victims were identified as Teonie Longos, 37, and his wife, Rosal, 39, residents of Barangay Tipolo. Rosal is a city-paid Clean and Green personnel, while Teonie was accompanying her during the early morning cleanup.

Reports said the couple was sweeping the roadside around 4 a.m. when a Nissan Navara pickup truck rammed into them.

Responders from the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and an ambulance team from Tipolo rushed to the scene.

Teonie was declared dead at the hospital by an attending physician, while Rosal was transferred to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition.

Witnesses said the driver of the pickup sped away after the collision.

At 6:44 a.m., the mother of the alleged driver surrendered to the Mandaue City Police Office, though the driver himself did not accompany her. Police said they are continuing the investigation and preparing charges against the suspect.

City officials confirmed that Rosal is the only official Clean and Green worker, while Teonie was with her at the time of the accident. The City Social Welfare Services and the Office of the Mayor are still discussing possible assistance for the victims. (ABC)