Couple loses firearms to robber in Argao town

AN AUSTRALIAN national and his Filipino wife reported to the police after they were robbed at noon on Friday, February 2, 2024, in the mountain barangay of Lengigon in Argao town.

The victims were identified as Malcolm John McIntyre, 59, and Miraluna Labrador McIntyre.

The suspect, Roel Gomez, of legal age, is still at large. Following the incident, the victims went to the Argao Police Station to report that the suspect, who was on a motorbike, had broken into their home while they were preparing lunch.

The suspect pulled out a gun and demanded for their possessions.

Taken from the couple were .45 and .9mm pistols, both licensed.

It was discovered that the suspect was the subject of five outstanding arrest warrants, including two for murder, one for attempted murder, one for possession of illegal substances, and one for unlawful firearm discharge.

A follow-up operation has already been carried out by the Argao police, under the command of Major Ivy Martin Bartolome, in an attempt to apprehend the culprit. (DVG, TPT)