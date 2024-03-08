Couple loses P100,000 on wedding day

A NEWLYWED couple proceeded to the police station after their wedding rites after losing the P100,000 in cash that they placed in the motorcycle’s u-box.

The incident happened on Thursday morning, March 7, 2024, in Barangay Poblacion 2, Malabuyoc town, southwest Cebu.

According to Police Senior Master Sergeant Ronidilo Duerme, Rey, (real name withheld), a 29-year-old businessman, and his partner arrived at the church at 5:45 a.m. for their 6 a.m. wedding ceremony.

After getting married, the couple walked straight to the motorcycle that was parked near a mahogany tree, but when they opened the u-box, the money was gone.

They then went to the police station to report the occurrence.

According to Duerme, the couple was unable to snap pictures with their loved ones and visitors following the ceremony, even though the wedding reception continued.

According to Duerme, they have not been able to identify the perpetrator, who could not be seen on CCTV camera.

The mahogany tree is said to have covered the motorcycle, making it invisible to the CCTV.

The police believed that the offender might have known where the money was hidden because he cracked open the motorcycle seat concealing the u-box. (GPL, TPT)