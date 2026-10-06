Couple nabbed for abusing daughter

AUTHORITIES arrested a couple in Sitio Tambisan, Barangay Tisa, Cebu City, on Sept. 30, 2026, for allegedly letting foreign clients sexually abuse their five-year-old daughter through paid video calls.

Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) 7 carried out the operation against online sexual abuse and exploitation of children, the bureau said in a statement Monday, Oct. 5.

NBI 7 Agent Maria Contessa Lastimoso said the couple also allegedly shared illegal images and videos of the child during the live video calls.

Investigators at NBI 7 began building the case Sept. 18, after Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Manila reported the suspects’ alleged activities.

On Sept. 29, Cebu City Regional Trial Court Branch 24 Judge Jose Nathaniel Andal issued a cyber warrant against the respondent known by the alias “Luz.” Agents served it the next day.

Online seller

Lastimoso said Luz is a TikTok affiliate and online seller. Her live-in partner, known by the alias “Boy,” works as an e-trike driver.

Investigators said Luz spoke directly with clients and offered her daughter through video calls. All of the clients were foreigners, according to Lastimoso, and each transaction was worth $50, or around P3,000. NBI 7 is still determining how many clients were involved.

Agents rescued the child during the operation. Lastimoso described her as thin and weak from lack of proper care. She was turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development 7 for protection and rehabilitation.

The two respondents, both 25, underwent inquest proceedings Thursday, Oct. 1, and are now held in the NBI 7 detention cell.

They face charges under Republic Act (RA) 11930, or the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act; RA 9208, or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, as amended; and RA 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

The charges are non-bailable, Lastimoso said. / ANV