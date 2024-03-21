Couple nabbed for maintaining drug den

A LIVE-IN couple was arrested during a drug den raid carried out by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7) and the Regional Intelligence Unit in Sitio Plaza, Barangay Apas, Cebu City, around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

Detained were the alleged drug den maintainers Jonathan Roca, 44, and his live-in partner Jovelyn Cajutay, 41, who are both unemployed, as well as two other individuals, a habal-habal driver named Ahmed Romo, 44, and Jerome Moral, 41.

Seized during the operation were six sachets of substance believed to be shabu weighing 16 grams and valued at around P108,800, buy-bust money and drug paraphernalia.

Leia Alcantara, PDEA 7's information officer, said that after learning from a concerned citizen that the couple was running a drug den, they built a case against the suspects over the course of two weeks before conducting the anti-illegal drug operation.

According to reports, the couple could dispose of 30-50 grams of illegal substance every week and most of their customers are call center agents and habal-habal drivers. (AYB, TPT)