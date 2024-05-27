Couple nabbed for shabu in Dalaguete, Cebu

A LIVE-IN couple was taken into police custody during a buy-bust in Sitio Guiwanon, Barangay Poblacion, Dalaguete, southern Cebu, around 7:45 a.m. Monday, May 27, 2024.

The suspects were identified as a certain Raymund, 31, and his live-in partner only known as Negra, both from Dalaguete town.

The anti-illegal drug operation was carried out by the Drug Enforcement Unit of Dalaguete Police Station under station commander Major Kenneth Paul Albotra.

Taken from their possessions were four packs of substance believed to be shabu weighing 12.06 grams and costing P82,008, a cellphone and buy-bust money. (DVG, TPT)