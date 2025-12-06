Couple nabbed in Toledo drug bust; P600K shabu seized

A LIVE-IN couple will spend Christmas in jail after they were arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by the Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) of the Toledo City Police Station.

The operation took place on Thursday night, Dec. 4, 2025, in Barangay Sangi, Toledo City.

The suspects were identified as Anecito Ebrado Jr., 35, the target of the buy-bust, and Alberian Asingua Ocampo, 28, both residents of Sitio Laguna, Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City.

Police said they seized several packets of suspected shabu weighing about 88 grams, with an estimated standard drug price (SDP) value of P598,400.

Investigators launched a probe after the names of the suspects surfaced as alleged shabu distributors, with supply reportedly sourced from Cebu City. A weeklong surveillance confirmed the information and prompted the buy-bust operation.

The couple had recently moved to Toledo City and rented a house in Barangay Sangi. Police said Ebrado was trying to avoid trouble in Bulacao, but the pair had already expanded their distribution to Barangay Sangi, the rest of Toledo City and even Bulacao.

Charges for violations of Sections 5 (selling) and 11 (possession) of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) are being prepared against the two. Police are also tracking their Cebu City downlines for a follow-up operation. / AYB