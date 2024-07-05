Couple shot dead in Bayawan City

A COUPLE was shot and killed by the riding-in-tandem in Barangay Suba, Bayawan City, Negros Oriental, at dawn on Friday, July 5, 2024.

Following an investigation at the Bayawan City Police Station, it was discovered that the victims were riding motorcycle when they were stopped by the riding-in-tandem, whose backrider opened fire on them.

The culprits then took their undetermined amount of cash and a lending notebook before fleeing.

The victims were rushed to the Bayawan District Hospital where they were declared dead on arrival.

The police recovered two spent shells of .45 pistol from the crime scene.

The couple reportedly worked as business dispatchers of Bayawan Fish Port. (DVG, TPT)