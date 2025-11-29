Courage and change: Remembering Bonifacio’s spirit in modern times

AS THE nation celebrates Bonifacio Day on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, people reflect on the lasting legacy of Andres Bonifacio. Celebrated annually, this day serves as a reminder of his unwavering courage and enduring impact on Philippine history.

Bonifacio’s courage is represented by standing up for what is right, being an active citizen and showing love for the country through actions instead of just words. Yet in today’s generation, many students think heroism takes on new forms.

“Students or the youth can show heroism in simple ways: standing up against bullying, helping classmates and being honest,” says Keilah Leyson, a Grade 10 student, emphasizing that courage doesn’t always require grand gestures, only the willingness to do what is right.

“Andres Bonifacio teaches us that heroism doesn’t depend on status,” Leyson said, underscoring that true courage comes from conviction rather than position.

“Yes, patriotism is still alive, it’s just expressed differently. Many young people speak up about social issues and joining community activities,” Leyson added, noting how many young people speak up about social issues and take part in community activities. She explained that countless youth still care deeply about the country and are eager to help improve it. A spirit of dedication and passion continues to thrive among them, proving that patriotism remains a powerful force in the nation today.

Many people believe that Bonifacio would still stand for the same principles he fought for: equality, national sovereignty and social justice. However, modern challenges such as corruption and abuse of power would likely become his key points. “Bonifacio fought against injustice. In our generation, that means fighting corruption and protecting our country’s interests,” Leyson further said.

They say that small acts of bravery and integrity can inspire others and slowly change society for the better. “It’s like a domino effect, when someone stands up for what is right, it inspires others to do the same,” explains Leyson.

Examples are all around us: a student who speaks out against bullying, a person who helps those in need and workers who refuse bribes. Though it may seem small to some, it is a big help in showing that the spirit of Andres Bonifacio is not lost and that integrity, bravery and kindness can start with us.

The spirit of Andres Bonifacio, the father of the Philippine Revolution, lives on in anyone who is willing to fight for freedom, equality and justice. His legacy reminds us that change starts with us — with any generation — one brave step at a time. Shane Tudtud / Talamban National High School