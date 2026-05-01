Court denies bid to halt Carbon Market redevelopment

A CEBU City court has denied a bid to stop the redevelopment of the Carbon Public Market, allowing the joint venture agreement (JVA) between the Cebu City Government and Megawide Construction Corp. to proceed.

In a resolution dated April 23, 2026, Regional Trial Court Branch 16 Presiding Judge Dante Corminal ruled that the plaintiffs failed to meet the legal requirements for the issuance of a temporary restraining order (TRO) and writ of preliminary injunction.

The case was filed by vendor group Carbohanong Alyansa Alang sa Reporma ug Bahandianong Ogma sa mga Nanginabuhi (Carbon), which sought to nullify the JVA and halt the project covering around seven to eight hectares in Barangay Ermita, including portions of the Carbon Market, Freedom Park, and nearby waterfront areas.

The group argued that the deal was illegal and would displace vendors, increase costs, and affect urban poor communities, while also raising concerns over land ownership, lack of consultation, and the terms of the agreement.

However, the court ruled that the petitioners failed to prove a clear legal right, actual violation, or irreparable injury, noting that the project is being implemented in phases with relocation measures in place.

It said the alleged harms, such as temporary business disruption, are compensable and not grounds for injunctive relief.

The court also stressed that the validity of the JVA will be resolved in the main case, which is set for pre-trial on June 24, 2026. (CAV)