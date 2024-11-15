Court finds ex-Register of Deeds head guilty of graft, bribery

THE Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 84 has found the dismissed Mandaue City Register of Deeds head guilty of violating Republic Act (RA) 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, as well as direct bribery.

Reynaldo Mayol, a lawyer, was also sentenced to prison for six years and one day to eight years for the graft charge.

Mayol was also permanently disqualified from holding public office.

In the direct bribery case, he received an indeterminate sentence of four years, two months, and one day to nine years, four months, and one day.

In the first case, Mayol was accused of demanding money from Manuel Dy Jr. to release the transfer certificate of title.

The court’s ruling states that Mayol, as head of the Register of Deeds, had a duty to annotate court orders and issue titles; however, he abused this position by soliciting a bribe from Dy to facilitate the transaction.

The second case involved Mayol’s alleged acceptance of P150,000 to remove Dy’s former wife’s name from the property title.

The prosecution argued that this act, while not illegal in itself, constituted bribery as Mayol performed it in exchange for monetary gain.

Penalties

The court ordered the forfeiture of the bribe money in favor of the government and directed law enforcement officers to submit any proceeds or tools of the crime within 15 days.

Earlier, the Office of the Ombudsman ordered Mayol’s dismissal on Sept. 10 after finding him guilty of violating RA 6713, the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

On Nov. 25, 2022, the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI 7) caught Mayol in an entrapment after he accepted P150,000 in marked bills.

Before the operation happened, Dy filed a complaint against Mayol on Nov. 16, 2022. / CAV