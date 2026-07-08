Court grants bail to Sarah Discaya

HIGH-profile contractor Cezarah Rowena “Sarah” Discaya has been granted bail by the Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Lapu-Lapu City in the criminal case involving the alleged P96.5-million ghost flood control project in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental.

In a 15-page resolution dated Tuesday, July 7, 2026, RTC Branch 27 Presiding Judge Nelson Leyco granted Discaya’s petition for bail, ruling that the prosecution failed to establish strong evidence of her personal and active participation in the alleged conspiracy to commit malversation of public funds through the falsification of public documents.

The court likewise granted the petition for bail of co-accused Czar Ryan Ubungen, acting chief of the Finance Section of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Davao Occidental District Engineering Office.

According to the resolution, the prosecution’s case against Ubungen primarily rests on his signatures on disbursement vouchers and financial certifications.

“At this point in time, the pieces of evidence highlighted by the prosecution are not yet enough to prove Discaya’s instrumental participation in committing the criminal act of falsifying the documents, or in conspiring with the other accused. As such, this Court has to afford her the Constitutional right to post bail during the pendency of the main trial in this case,” reads a portion of the resolution.

The court set bail at P1 million for Discaya and P300,000 for Ubungen.

The court, however, denied bail to seven DPWH officials and Timothy Construction President Roma Rimando, finding that the evidence of guilt against them remains strong.

The criminal case stems from allegations that government officials and contractors falsely declared the flood control project completed in 2022 and released public funds despite claims that the structure did not exist at the approved project site.

The criminal proceedings against all the accused will continue before the RTC. (DPC)