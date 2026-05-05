Court halts Minglanilla quarry operations due to 'imminent' landslide risk

A REGIONAL court has ordered an immediate stop to quarrying activities in Barangay Guindarohan, Minglanilla, warning that families living nearby are in "grave risk of death" from potential landslides. The emergency order aims to protect residents after years of reports regarding ground cracks and unstable slopes in the area.

Emergency court order issued

On May 4, 2026, Presiding Judge Dennis C. Larrobis of RTC Branch 76 issued a 72-hour Temporary Environmental Protection Order (Tepo). The order specifically directs Jomara Konstruckt Corporation (JKC) and Jomara Agri Foods and Supply Corporation (JAFSC) to stop all excavation and the removal of soil, rocks, sand, and gravel.

The court action was made public on Tuesday by environmental lawyer Ben Cabrido, who represents a group of concerned Minglanilla residents. These residents, led by Annellyn Flores and 12 others, took legal action to stop activities they believe are making the land move.

Why the operations were stopped

The court case claims that the companies have been clearing land, cutting trees, and using heavy equipment to develop a motor pool and a goat farm. According to court records, these activities may have caused the ground to become unstable.

Under the court’s strict directive, the Jomara companies must:

Stop all quarrying and digging in Barangay Guindarohan.

Halt all land clearing and tree cutting.

Stop using heavy equipment that could weaken the slopes.

Suspend construction on the goat farm and motor pool projects.

A threat to life and health

In his ruling, Judge Larrobis highlighted the extreme danger facing local families, including children and the elderly. He stated that the court is "highly convinced" that continuing the quarrying creates an immediate threat to the lives of those living within 60 meters of the excavation zones.

The judge noted that there is a high probability of landslides because the earth has been heavily disturbed. Because the danger is so urgent, the order was issued "ex-parte," meaning it was granted immediately without waiting for a full hearing from the companies involved.

Years of warnings

This legal battle did not happen overnight. Government agencies, including the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB), have been flagging ground cracks in Guindarohan since December 2021.

Reports from 2022 confirmed that the soil in the area is weathered and weak. Inspectors found "high-wall cuts" as deep as 15 meters that lacked proper safety structures, significantly increasing the risk of the land collapsing. While 18 families were evacuated in 2022, residents claim that quarrying and hauling continued despite the dangers.

What happens next?

The current stop order is a temporary measure to prevent immediate disaster. A summary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026, where the court will decide if the halt on quarrying should be extended while the full environmental case moves forward. For the residents of Guindarohan, the decision could mean the difference between a safe home and a catastrophic landslide.