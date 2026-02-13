Court of Appeals clears Borbon VM, reverses Ombuds’ dismissal decision

VICE Mayor Noel Dotillos of Borbon town in northern Cebu returned to office after the Court of Appeals (CA) reversed the Office of the Ombudsman’s decision dismissing him from service for grave misconduct over the release of more than P500,000 in anniversary bonuses when he was mayor in 2019.

In an 11-page ruling released Feb. 12, 2026, the CA 20th Division granted Dotillos’ petition for review and set aside the Ombudsman’s July 18, 2025 decision, saying there were no evidence of corruption in Dotillos’ actions.

The Ombudsman’s ruling had ordered his dismissal, cancellation of civil service eligibility, perpetual disqualification from public office, forfeiture of retirement benefits and a bar from civil service examinations.

The complaint stemmed from the release of P570,000 in anniversary bonuses to Borbon municipal employees in 2019.

The Ombudsman had ruled the disbursement lacked a proper appropriation ordinance and that Dotillos relied only on a Municipal Council resolution, which the office considered insufficient under the Local Government Code.

However, the appellate court ruled otherwise. It said “no substantial evidence was presented by respondent to show that the elements of corruption, willful intent to violate the law or to disregard established rules were present on the part of petitioner.”

The CA said Dotillos “acted in good faith and in honest reliance on the collective will of the Municipal Council,” and said his actions “do not constitute serious misconduct, as it lacks the necessary element of wrongful, malicious or deliberate intent to violate a rule of law.”

Second case

The second charge against Dotillos involved his hiring of his wife, Dr. Corazon Dotillos, under a contract of service (COS) without prior authorization from the Municipal Council.

Records show that on April 15, 2024, Dotillos entered into a COS with Dr. Dotillos covering April 18 to Oct. 18, 2024. At the time, he had not secured prior authorization from the Municipal Council, as required under Section 22(c) of the Local Government Code.

The Code says no contract may be entered into by a local chief executive without prior authorization from the council concerned.

The Municipal Council passed Resolution 186 on Oct. 7, 2024, authorizing Dotillos to enter into the contract. While the Ombudsman had ruled the absence of prior authorization constituted grave misconduct, the CA ruled the subsequent resolution effectively ratified his prior lack of authority to enter into the COS.

“No substantial proof”

The CA also ruled there was no substantial evidence showing corruption, willful intent to violate the law or flagrant disregard of established rules in the hiring.

The Ombudsman ruling resulted in Dotillos’ dismissal from service, while other officials named in the complaint were cleared for lack of substantial evidence.

While clearing Dotillos of administrative liability, the appellate court told him to be “more circumspect and prudent in his official functions, and to strictly comply with existing laws and regulations” in the discharge of his duties.

In the 2025 elections, Dotillos ran and won the vice mayor’s seat. His son, Nico, won as mayor of the town of 40,000 people. / CDF