Court of Appeals clears former Cebu governor Gwendolyn Garcia of misconduct charges

THE Court of Appeals (CA) has officially dismissed the administrative charges against former Cebu governor Gwendolyn Garcia. This decision reverses previous rulings related to a controversial river cleanup project that occurred in 2024.

The court found that there was no evidence of bad faith or corruption regarding her actions. This ruling brings an end to a long legal battle that once saw the former governor suspended from office.

No evidence of wrongdoing

In a decision dated February 26, 2026, the CA 11th Division granted Garcia’s appeal. The court stated that the person who filed the complaint, Moises Deiparine, failed to prove that Garcia acted with "wrongful and corrupt intention."

Associate Justice Raymond Reynold Lauigan signed the dismissal, with Associate Justices Maria Elisa Sempio Diy and Ma. Consejo Gengos-Ignalaga agreeing with the decision.

The history of the case

The legal trouble began over desilting activities — the process of removing mud and sediment — on the Mananga River. At the time, the Office of the Ombudsman accused Garcia of grave abuse of authority.

The Ombudsman claimed Garcia issued a special permit for the project to Shalom Construction without getting the necessary clearances from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Because of these allegations, the Ombudsman placed Garcia under a six-month preventive suspension just before the May 2025 midterm elections. Garcia publicly defied the order, calling it "political interference" because the Ombudsman did not seek clearance from the Commission on Elections during the election period.

Protecting the public interest

While the Ombudsman originally found Garcia guilty of "Simple Misconduct" and "Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of the Service," the CA disagreed.

The CA ruled that the desilting project did not damage the river or cause any harmful effects. Instead, the court found that Garcia was simply trying to provide "efficient and effective governance" for the people of Cebu.

"The court holds that respondent failed to discharge his burden of proving petitioner’s wrongful and corrupt intention," the CA stated. Because of this, Garcia has been fully cleared of the offenses.

Why this matters

This ruling is significant because it clarifies that government officials should not be penalized for actions taken in good faith to help the community. The court noted that while laws exist to punish officials who use their office for personal gain, those circumstances were not present in this case.

With the charges now dismissed, the legal cloud over the 2024 Mananga River project has finally been lifted, affirming that the former governor's actions were focused on the general welfare of the public. / ANV