Court orders Anjo Yllana to pay ‘Eat Bulaga’ P3.5 million

A court has ruled in favor of TVJ Productions, Inc. in its case against former Eat Bulaga! host Anjo Yllana.

The case stemmed from allegedly malicious statements made by Anjo against the hosts of the long-running noontime show, which were posted on social media last year.

The court ordered Anjo to pay P3.5 million in damages for harming the reputation of TVJ Productions and Eat Bulaga.

The court also issued a permanent injunction prohibiting Anjo from posting, sharing, broadcasting, or uploading any statements about Eat Bulaga on any social media or digital platform.

According to the court, the right to freedom of speech does not give anyone a license to damage another person’s reputation.

Following the ruling, TVJ Productions released an official statement, saying: “This victory is a defense of the integrity of Eat Bulaga, its hosts and the trust that generations of viewers have placed in the program.” / TRC S