CPA lacks disaster plan

THE Commission on Audit (COA) has called on the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) to prepare and fund a disaster risk reduction and management plan (DRRMP), after auditors found the agency went through 2025 without one, a year in which an earthquake and a typhoon damaged several of its ports.

In its audit report, COA said the CPA had not formulated a DRRMP for 2025, as required under Republic Act (RA) 10121, or the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010. Its 2025 corporate operating budget also carried no specific allocation for the purpose.

“Thus, the readiness and the capability to address or mitigate, if not eliminate risks brought about by disaster/calamities may not be ensured,” COA said.

The auditors also cited Section 37 of the general provisions of the 2025 General Appropriations Act (GAA), which requires government agencies to implement projects that incorporate disaster risk reduction, climate change adaptation and, where feasible, climate change mitigation.

GOCCs not exempt

COA said the CPA cannot be excused from RA 10121 simply because it is a government-owned and -controlled corporation (GOCC).

“RA 10121 does not exclude GOCCs; rather, it identifies them as critical ‘instrumentalities’ of the state,” COA said.

The CPA’s Port Security, Safety and Environmental Management Department told auditors the 2025 DRRMP was neither prepared nor submitted. Management blamed the lack of formal templates and technical guidelines from the Governance Commission for GOCCs.

COA said the CPA’s preparedness measures were limited to emergency response guidelines, mostly meant to keep ports running during typhoons, even though the agency already had funds for port security and for search and rescue equipment.

“These must be aligned with the four thematic areas of DRRM (mitigation, preparedness, response, recovery),” COA said.

Quake, typhoon damage

The auditors cited the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu on Sept. 30, 2025, which caused severe structural damage to the CPA building at the Port of Hagnaya in San Remigio. Office equipment and furniture were also damaged and port operations were temporarily paralyzed. In November 2025, typhoon Tino damaged supplies and equipment at port facilities.

“Now is the most compelling time to enhance or upgrade the capabilities to handle all kinds of perils, threats and risks brought about by different kinds of calamities,” COA said.

It said the rise in calamities in the Philippines, Cebu included, should put government agencies with the mandate and resources to respond to disasters on higher alert.

A DRRMP, the auditors said, would give the CPA a clear guide on what to do before, during and after a disaster, identify gaps and define the roles of personnel.

Ports may be moved

SunStar Cebu reported on June 16 that the CPA was considering relocating three northern Cebu ports because of ground subsidence after the earthquake. CPA General Manager Francisco Comendador III said then that an engineering geological and geohazard assessment, expected to be completed in November, would determine whether the sites were still suitable for reconstruction.

The CPA has lined up five projects worth P545 million: P215 million to rebuild the Port of Polambato in Bogo City, P150 million for repairs at the Port of Hagnaya in San Remigio, P110 million to rehabilitate and expand the reinforced concrete deck with a roll-on/roll-off ramp at the Port of Carmen, P50 million to rebuild the concrete sheet pile and repair the pavement at the Port of Kawit in Medellin and P20 million for a new CPA office building at Hagnaya Port.

Recommendations

Among its recommendations, COA asked the CPA to review its safety policies to comply with RA 10121 and the GAA. It also wants the agency’s investment plan to cover the acquisition and maintenance of safety, emergency and disaster-response equipment, with funds set aside for it.

CPA management acknowledged its obligation as a GOCC to comply with RA 10121 and committed to implementing the recommendations. According to COA, the agency has started coordinating with the Office of Civil Defense for training and workshops on its DRRMP.

The audit team said the CPA should speed up the adoption of the plan and fold its programs into the agency’s planning and budgeting. / CDF