CPA to cut fees, suspend charges to lower travel, food costs

THE Cebu Port Authority (CPA) is stepping in to help travelers and shipping companies by cutting port fees and suspending several charges starting Saturday, April 18, 2026. This move is designed to push back against rising fuel prices that have made boat tickets and shipping goods more expensive for everyone.

Helping passengers, ship owners

Fuel prices have been climbing, forcing shipping companies to raise their fares and cargo rates. To help lower these costs, the Cebu Port Commission approved a new set of rules called Memorandum Circular 4.

For the next two months, the CPA will give a 40 percent discount on berthing and anchorage fees for local ships. More importantly for travelers, the CPA is completely suspending passenger terminal fees at all the ports it operates.

Lowering the cost of food

The relief effort also aims to keep food prices stable. The CPA will stop collecting "RoRo wharfage fees" for trucks that are only carrying agricultural products. This includes everything from six-wheel trucks to large trailers carrying farm goods. By removing these fees, the agency hopes to reduce the cost of moving food from farms to your table.

Other technical fees, such as those for water, fuel permits, and entry passes at the Harbor Control Center, will also be suspended during this time.

Why this matters now

CPA General Manager Francisco Comendador III explained that while these cuts will mean less money coming into the agency, helping the public is more important right now.

"Our priority is to ease the burden on our stakeholders and the riding public," Comendador said. "We will implement this measure for a period of two months as we remain hopeful that the situation will stabilize soon. However, this may be extended if necessary."

Keeping ports running

Even though they are not collecting terminal fees, the CPA will still pay for essential services to keep passengers comfortable and safe. This includes:

* Shuttle transport and clean restrooms

* Security and medical emergency teams

* Air-conditioning, lighting, and waste disposal

Saving energy, resources

To make up for the lost income, the CPA is starting a strict "austerity program" to save money. Office staff will move to a four-day work week, and most meetings will happen online to save on travel. The ports are also switching to solar lighting and cutting back on the use of service vehicles.

These changes are a direct response to the economic pressure families are feeling today. By cutting these costs, the CPA hopes to keep Cebu moving and ensure that the high price of fuel doesn't stop people from traveling or being able to afford basic goods. (DPC)