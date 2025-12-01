CPAC head defends Cebu’s proposed sea ambulance amid pricing, legality questions

He said CPAC receives dozens of requests daily involving patients who require urgent sea transport, including mothers in labor, accident victims, seniors needing emergency care, and dialysis patients who cannot wait for calmer seas.

“Behind every emergency message is a Cebuano family praying for help. Behind every delay is a life at risk,” he said, quoting the governor’s earlier promise of “serbisyong paspas, serbisyong makatao.”

Responding to ‘overpriced’ claims

Licera outlined several points to counter allegations that the proposed vessel is overpriced or unnecessary.

He said many critics are comparing the sea ambulance to regular gasoline-powered pump boats, which he stressed are not designed for medical rescue.

According to Licera, the vessel uses commercial-grade diesel outboard engines -- similar to those used by military and maritime law enforcement units -- costing around P9 million for a twin-engine package, even before rigging, controls, fuel systems, electronics, and hull integration.

He also said the vessel’s hull is built with epoxy composite materials used in offshore and rescue operations, which he described as stronger and more impact-resistant than basic fiberglass boats.

These specifications, he said, allow the sea ambulance to operate in Sea State 4 conditions, or waves as high as 2.5 meters.

“A rescue vessel must go when others cannot,” Licera said.

No procurement yet

Licera emphasized that the unit launched by the Province is a “test vessel” and not yet a purchased asset.

He cited the clarification of lawyer Harold Sebastian Fleurs, who said no public funds were used since there was no procurement, bidding, or purchase involved.

He added that government programs can be launched using borrowed or loaned assets as long as documentation is in place.

The presence of the provincial seal on the vessel, he said, signifies accountability, not ownership.

“As long as Cebu has legal possession, launching is lawful,” Licera said, citing jurisprudence on administrative control and possession.

‘Not a prototype’

The sea ambulance platform, Licera said, is already used by several national agencies and is proven in real-world emergency conditions.

He added that its capability aligns with the requirements of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

He quoted PDRRMO focal person retired Colonel Dennis Pastor, who said rescue equipment must be designed for actual danger, not based on “pwede na.”

“If your loved one needs rescue, you would want the boat that survives strong waves,” Pastor said.

Licera said he was compelled to speak because he deals directly with sea-based emergencies and witnesses lives lost due to delays and unsafe transport.

“When misinformation spreads about a life-saving vessel, I have a responsibility as a public servant and as a Cebuano to speak up,” he added. (CDF)