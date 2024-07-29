CPD calls for action to prevent teenage pregnancy amid rising birth rates

THE Commission on Population and Development (CPD) urged immediate action to prevent teenage pregnancies, highlighting the increase in cases among girls as young as 10-14 years old.

During the CPD's first regional press conference at the Goldberry Suites and Hotel on Monday, July 29, CPD Central Visayas Assistant Director Darlynn Remolino reported significant numbers of live births among teenagers.

She said that based on the Philippine Statistics Authority survey 2022, Cebu province recorded 5,016 live births, Cebu City had 1,505, Lapu-Lapu City reported 586, and Mandaue City noted 475, all from pregnant teenagers aged 10-19.

"Nagkabata ang mga nangabuntis. They have already started childbearing at the age of 10. If mo-persist pa ni nga problem, dako og implication not only sa atoang population but also sa health sa atoang kabatan-onan," Remolino said.

The City Health Department emphasized the need to eliminate the stigma of hiding pregnant children, particularly those aged 10-14, the most vulnerable group.

It said these young teenagers require early interventions and proper treatment to prevent risky behaviors associated with early pregnancy.

"This age group will not tell you kung naa silay gibati. They still need guidance. They still need help, pero di sila kahibaw asa sila modulo. The tendency is for them to approach either their friends or their classmates or worst internet, which is a rich source of misinformation," said Alegado.

Key factors influencing teenage pregnancies include parenting, early alcohol exposure, and education, according to the CPD.

It highlighted the importance of teachers monitoring academic performance as an indicator of risky behaviors and called on parents to be consistently present.

At present, 40 organizations manage teen centers, with CPD working to become the sole accrediting agency for these facilities.

Efforts to combat the declining age of teenage pregnancy include symposiums on employment, education, and skills development at teen centers.

Additionally, 59 peer educators in Central Visayas conduct heart-to-heart talks with both teenagers and their parents.

The CPD has been doing interventions in collaboration with local government units, the Department of Health, the National Economic and Development Authority, and the Cebu City Health Department.

It still called on parents to be fully attentive to every child's needs, stressing their role in preventing the increase in teenage pregnancy cases.

"This does not just involve the child per se; it also involves the family and also the school. Dili na gyud na sya cliche no but it takes a village to raise a child and it does not end at 10 years old. We still need to help them grow until adult na gyud sila," Alegado added. (Grezel Balbutin, VSU intern)