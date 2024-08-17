CPDO head bares strategies against urban heat effects

AFTER enduring a scorching dry season in the early months of 2024, with temperatures peaking at 40 degrees Celsius, Cebu City is now experiencing more typical temperatures ranging from 30 to 34 degrees Celsius.

However, the intense heat experienced earlier this year could return in the coming years, as Cebu City—like many other East Asian cities—is expected to be significantly affected by the “urban heat effect.”

The World Bank has identified East Asian cities, including those in the Philippines, as among the most affected by the urban heat effect, even labeling many of them as “unlivable.”

The urban heat effect refers to a phenomenon wherein an area experiences much warmer temperatures due to the replacement of natural land cover with dense concentrations of pavement, buildings, and other surfaces that absorb and hold heat. In economic terms, the effect increases energy costs, air pollution levels, and heat-related illness and mortality.

Joseph Michael Espina, Cebu City Planning and Development head and an architect by profession, laid out some ways to fight the effects of the urban heat when he attended the 12th Asia’s Smart City Conference on Nov. 13-15, 2023.

Espina outlined two primary causes of the urban heat effect: the countries’ tropical locations and the rapid pace of economic growth.

In an exclusive interview with SunStar Cebu on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024,

Espina said the application of concentric radial concepts, visual corridors, and updating the city’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan (CLUP) could help the city fight the effects of urban heat.

Espina said he plans to present and discuss these concepts with the City Council and the executive department on Monday, Aug. 19.

“Planning, mao ni atong gibuhat. Implementation mao ni labad kay ang departments kailangan ma align. Mao ng nalipay ko nga karong Lunes maminaw na sila sa akong plano,” said Espina.

(Planning is what we are doing. Implementation is what’s challenging because the departments should align. That is why I’m happy that this Monday, they can hear my plans.)

Concentric radial concept

Espina said the concept enables tall buildings along the mass transit route, such as the bus rapid transit and monorail, to catch the northeast (Amihan) and southwest (Habagat) winds. The architect said these wind flows can ventilate the City Center.

He said instead of spending too much on cooling systems like air conditioners, and inverters, buildings could be arranged so that these catch the northeast and southwest winds.

One of the features of the concept is that within the historic district, which covers the downtown area, the City will limit building height to 10 stories. Beyond this area, buildings can gradually increase in height as they move away from the city center.

“It will grow higher as it goes out,” Espina said, referring to the height of the buildings.

Visual corridors

Regarding the issue of not being able to see the mountains from the Mactan Channel or vice versa, Espina said this “charm of Cebu” should be preserved, and the visual connection between the sea and the hills should be preserved through “visual corridors.”

He said those living in the mountains of Pardo, Tisa, Guadalupe, and Lahug should still see the waters of the Mactan channel, if not, he said that “it will no longer be Cebu.”

The island of Cebu only requires a short journey from the sea to the mountains, unlike other provinces, noting that the nearness of waters and hills in Cebu is what people from Manila are after when in Cebu, and not the buildings.

“The beauty, the charm of Cebu, is in our natural heritage: the visual connection of our hills and water. It’s difficult to imagine, but if you lose all that, wa na, mangandoy nalang ka (nothing, you’ll only dream of it),” he said.

He added that the role of the City is to preserve the natural heritage.

Espina emphasized the importance of development control and regulations which they are still working on with the zoning ordinance.

CLUP

Espina said that since 1996, the City has had no plans to update its land use plan, which is why, he said, he is pushing for a strategic plan, seeking support from the council and approval from the national government.

“Once we have a strategic direction which is the comprehensive land use plan, and everybody is aligned to that direction, then we come home towards a goal,” he said.

Espina said the proposal is already at the regional stage wherein it was reviewed by the National Economic and Development Authority, and underwent revisions.

He said that by the end of August or early September, it will be forwarded to the national level, specifically to the Department of Human Settlements and Developments for approval.

He said the CLUP should not be static, as certain details evolve.

Challenges

Espina said to address implementation concerns, he proposed five strategic central directions by creating task forces on housing, the fight against flooding, digitalization, health and pedestrianization.

When asked about the timeline for implementing the entire plan, he said it would depend on various factors. He said departments should be aligned and have a clear understanding of the entire plan for effective execution.