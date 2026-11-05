CPDRC seeks P96.3M budget for 2027

THE Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) is seeking a P96.3-million budget for 2027 to improve its facilities and hire additional prison guards.

The proposed allocation is 23 percent higher than this year’s P78-million budget. It will cover food for persons deprived of liberty (PDLs), operating expenses and capital outlay for the Capitol-run facility.

To defend the request, CPDRC Warden Felipe Montejo appeared before the Provincial Board (PB) on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, which was the second day of deliberations on the Provincial Government’s proposed P14.6-billion annual budget.

Montejo said the facility is seeking P44.5 million for inmates’ food next year, up from P37 million this year. The increase will cover a higher daily meal allowance for each PDL, from P67 to P88.

The CPDRC is also proposing P5 million for medicines.

Montejo said he facility’s septic tank needs weekly cleaning because it quickly fills up due to the number of people using it daily.

New firearms and equipment

The CPDRC is seeking P2 million in capital outlay next year, up from P120,000 this year, to purchase firearms and equipment for its personnel.

“We will procure firearms because our existing ones are already damaged and very old. We plan to increase our personnel, but they do not have firearms. We cannot properly monitor the PDLs in case something happens. They also need proper gear,” Montejo said.

During the deliberations, PB Member Raymond Joseph Calderon questioned the CPDRC’s request for P1.8 million for other supplies and materials. The facility had spent less than P300,000 of its P800,000 allocation for the same item during the first half of 2026.

Montejo said the proposed funds would also be used to repair the prison’s damaged roof and replace broken plywood beds used by inmates.

Guards need more training

The CPDRC is also seeking P240,000 for personnel training. Montejo said most provincial guards have yet to receive proper training in handling PDLs.

The facility currently houses more than 1,000 inmates, most of whom face illegal drug-related charges, followed by rape and murder cases.

Montejo said the CPDRC’s 60 personnel are insufficient to guard more than 1,000 inmates, given the standard ratio of one guard for every 10 PDLs. He said the facility needs more than 100 additional prison guards.

Although the CPDRC has vacant positions, including 13 Prison Guard 1 posts, Montejo said filling them would still not be enough.

PB Member Celestino “Tining” Martinez III, chairman of the Committee on Budget and Appropriations, advised Montejo to submit a formal request letter so the board could review and consider the proposal. / ANV