CPFW Fun Run offers over P50k in cash prizes

CASH and exciting raffle prizes are up for grabs in the 2024 Cebu Press Freedom Week (CPFW) Fun Run slated September 14 at Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

Organized by the Cebu Federation of Beat Journalists (CFBJ), the fund-raising footrace will award cash prizes to the top finishers in the men’s and women’s categories of the three distances.

The event will have the 10-kilometer, 5K and 3K distances. Top three finishers in the 10K race will get P7,000, P4,000, and P2,500, respectively. Top three finishers in the 5k race will receive P5,000, P3,000, and P1,500 while the top three runners in the 3K race will pocket P3,000, P2,000 and P1,000, respectively.

Participants will also get the chance to run alongside some of Cebu’s prominent media personalities, who will be seeing action in a 3K category exclusively for journalists from print, radio, and television.

Exciting prizes will also be raffled off during the event, handled by Racetech of veteran race director Precing “Coach P” Capangpangan.

Registration fees, which are inclusive of singlets, are pegged at P800 for the 10K, P700 for the P5K, and P550 for the 3K.

Registration is still ongoing through CFBJ’s Facebook page or at radio station dyHP on Escario St. and the Manila Bulletin-Cebu office on Jakosalem St. in Cebu City. / PR