CPG, G Mall tally easy wins in Shaabaa Season 27

The Core Pacific Group (CPG) and the G Mall of Cebu took care of business against their respective opponents in Division A, posting dominant victories in the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 27 basketball tournament on June 23, 2024 at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

CPG leaned on a solid endgame kick to defeat Magis Medical Fund, 82-66, and remain unbeaten in this competition. CPG was up by a solitary point, 64-63, with five minutes left in the game, when they uncorked an 18-3 run to run away with the win.

Jeremy Ryan Huang had 22 points, four rebounds, and three assists to power CPG to the win. Afshin Ghassemi added 11 markers.

Meanwhile, G Mall was merciless in thrashing 2KCares.org, 84-32. G Mall’s defense was stingy all game long but was especially tough to score against in the first half, where they established a 37-8 cushion.

Derick Mangubat had 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and four steals for G Mall, while Jacob Soberano added 12. Paulsen Uy chipped in 11 markers. / JNP