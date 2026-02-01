CPH-Carcar patient transfer followed DOH referral protocols, exec says

A CEBU health official said the transfer of an accident victim from Cebu Provincial Hospital–Carcar on Jan. 29, 2026, followed standard referral protocols, as the patient required specialized care not available at the Level 1 facility.

In a statement posted on her Facebook page on Thursday, Capitol Piso Health Consultant Elisse Nicole Catalan said that based on hospital records and initial reports, the patient—a minor who was intoxicated and not wearing a helmet—was brought to CPH-Carcar at around 2:30 a.m. following a motor vehicle accident and initially arrived unidentified.

“Was the patient treated at CPH-Carcar? Yes. The patient received emergency and resuscitative care upon arrival, consistent with the hospital’s capacity and mandate. Initial stabilization and monitoring were provided while coordination for referral and transfer was initiated,” reads a portion of Catalan’s post.

Not assigning blame

Catalan stressed that her post was meant to be factual and educational.

“This is not intended to assign fault or determine legal or medical conclusions,” she said.

She added that the provincial government remains focused on strengthening healthcare systems, decongesting apex hospitals, and improving coordination “so that every patient is met with timely, safe, and appropriate medical support.”

The patient was received by the hospital’s SugBUCAS Emergency Room team, which provided immediate assessment and life-saving measures, Catalan said. About two hours later, family members arrived and were able to identify the patient.

Need for higher-level care

Catalan said the patient’s injuries required medical services beyond what a Level 1 hospital, such as CPH-Carcar, could safely provide.

“Why was transfer to another hospital necessary? Certain injuries require specialized services such as advanced imaging, intensive care, and specialty physicians (e.g., neurosurgery) that are generally available only in higher-level hospitals. When a patient’s medical needs exceed the services a facility can safely provide, referral to a higher-level institution is part of standard clinical practice,” she said.

Hospital levels explained

For public reference, Catalan outlined how hospitals in the Philippines are classified based on available services:

Infirmary — Provides basic care for minor and common cases

Level 1 — General hospital with emergency services, surgery, maternity care, and basic laboratory and X-ray facilities

Level 2 — Level 1 services plus intensive care units and specialty departments

Level 3 — Tertiary or teaching hospitals with highly specialized services and major referral capacity

Catalan noted that CPH-Carcar is a Level 1 hospital, while Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) is a Level 3 apex hospital with neurosurgical and trauma services.

DOH e-Referral System

Catalan cited the DOH Central Visayas e-Referral System as the mechanism guiding inter-hospital patient transfers.

“The e-Referral System provides a structured process for tracking referrals, ensuring appropriate communication between facilities, and supporting proper triage to match patients with the correct level of care,” she said, noting that the system is currently being benchmarked by other regions.

Why transfers can be delayed

She said patient transfers depend on several factors, including patient stability and bed availability at the receiving hospital.

“A receiving hospital cannot give a bed it doesn’t have,” Catalan said, adding that some patients require further stabilization before transport because transfers themselves can carry medical risks.

Catalan acknowledged that serious outcomes can still occur despite improvements in the healthcare system, particularly in cases involving severe vehicular accidents.

“No healthcare system, regardless of resources, can fully eliminate medical risk or mortality,” she said. / CDF