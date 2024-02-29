CPHI awards prizes to MUPH Cebu Pageant winners

REAL estate developer Contempo Property Holdings Inc. (CPHI) proudly supported the recent Miss Universe Philippines Cebu pageant, the first-ever Miss Universe pageant held in the province.

The pageant featured contestants from 19 municipalities and cities, with seven winners from various parts of the province, including Cebu City North, Bantayan Island, Talisay City, Minglanilla, Lapu-Lapu City, Carcar City and San Fernando.

Kris Tiffany Janson, crowned Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2024, received a unit from Sweetberries Community as the grand prize. Sweetberries Community, a housing project in the progressive Municipality of Balamban, offers charming and cozy homes within a safe neighborhood.

Juvel Ducay, crowned Miss Universe Philippines Cebu Tourism 2024, was awarded a one-year residency at Bamboo Bay Community, CPHI’s flagship project. Located on H. Cortes St. in Mandaue City, Bamboo Bay Community is a residential mid-rise condominium with close proximity to essential amenities.

Beverly Dayanan, president and chief executive officer of CPHI, expressed her delight in supporting the Miss Universe Philippines Cebu pageant. She said: “Our projects are a testament to our Cebuano pride, meticulously crafted to honor the heritage and resilience of Cebu. They embody our spirit of unity, especially during challenging times.”

CPHI is currently expanding to Liloan with Ashana Coast Residences, a 2.8-hectare community in Catarman. Dayanan explained: “Ashana Coast Residences stands as a symbol of our ability to overcome obstacles, offering well-designed spaces tailored to the post-pandemic era, embracing a lifestyle centered on family-friendly activities in the midst of nature.” / PR S