CPPO catches 512 ordinance violators

THE Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) apprehended 512 individuals for local ordinance violations during 357 operations across Cebu Province on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026.

Authorities intensified the campaign to promote public safety, discipline and order under the Safer Cities Initiative.

Traffic violations accounted for the most apprehensions.

Police caught 327 individuals violating city and municipal traffic ordinances.

Other violations included public drinking involving 84 individuals, curfew violations involving 51 minors, smoking in public places involving 20, roaming the streets without shirts involving 17 and using karaoke beyond permitted hours involving 13. Officers fined 327 individuals.

They warned and released 185 individuals under applicable local ordinances.

The enforcement activities generated P103,000 in fines, according to the CPPO.

Carcar recorded the most apprehensions among Cebu component cities, with 103 individuals. Toledo followed with 79 and Bogo followed with 46.

Police stations across the province carried out the operations.

The campaign addresses violations that authorities consider disruptive to public safety and community order.

CPPO Director Col. Abubakar Udang Mangelen Jr. said the Safer Cities Initiative aims to encourage residents to become disciplined and responsible members of their communities.

Mangelen stressed the importance of sustained police visibility, fair implementation of local ordinances and stronger

cooperation between law enforcement authorities and residents.

He said the campaign establishes a culture of discipline by ensuring that existing regulations are enforced consistently across Cebu cities

and municipalities.

The initiative complements the CPPO ABCD Guide, which stands for Abide by the Law, Build Public Trust, Commit to Integrity and Deliver Results.

The framework serves as the foundation of the provincial police office.

The CPPO encouraged residents to take an active role in maintaining peace and order by respecting local ordinances, observing traffic regulations and cooperating with police personnel.

Authorities said public safety requires community responsibility to prevent activities that disrupt safety and comfort.

The CPPO aims to sustain its presence across the province through the Safer Cities Initiative.

The campaign strengthens public awareness and encourages communities to create safer and more orderly neighborhoods. / ABC