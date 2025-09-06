CPPO chief replaced after 59 days

POLICE Colonel Christopher Bermudez has been relieved from his post as the chief of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), despite being initially selected by Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro.

Replacing Bermudez is Police Colonel Abubakar Udang Mangelen Jr., who officially assumed as officer-in-charge (OIC) on Sept. 5, 2025.

The turnover ceremony for the new CPPO director was held at the Police Regional Office 7 led by Deputy Regional Director for Administration Police Brigadier General Dionisio Bartolome Jr.

In his message to CPPO personnel, Mangelen vowed to do his best within the bounds of the law and expressed his intention to uphold integrity, discipline, and professionalism within the police force.

He also emphasized the importance of unity, teamwork, and collaboration with stakeholders to maintain peace and order throughout Cebu province.

Bermudez served as CPPO director for only 59 days. There is yet no information regarding his next assignment.

Despite his short term, Bermudez expressed pride in what he accomplished under his watch.

Noticeable changes were seen during Bermudez’s tenure that improved the image of the police such as the renovation of the CPPO headquarters lobby, enhancements to their gym to support personnel well-being, and the establishment of a state-of-the-art Command Center.

He also took pride in the CPPO’s operational accomplishments during his time in office.

Accomplishments

From July 7 to Sept. 4, 2025, a total of 536 individuals were arrested in 368 anti-illegal drug operations, resulting in the confiscation of 5,609.64 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of P31,345,552.

In the campaign against wanted persons, police arrested 297 individuals during 305 operations, including 59 identified as most wanted.

The CPPO also launched 162 operations against loose firearms, which led to the arrest of 79 individuals, the seizure of 86 firearms and explosives, the surrender of 81 firearms, and the filing of 85 cases in court.

Meanwhile, in the campaign against illegal gambling, the CPPO recorded the arrest of 265 individuals during 194 operations, which resulted in the seizure of gambling money amounting to P64,932.

In a statement, Baricuatro expressed her gratitude for Bermudez’s brief but impactful service.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Police Col. Christopher Bermudez for his service as the Chief of the Cebu Provincial Police Office. Though brief, it was marked with dedication, collaboration, and action,” the Governor said.

“In the short time that he was with us, he readily worked with the Capitol and decisively carried out my directive to rid Cebu of bad elements. Thank you, Col. Bermudez, Cebu is grateful for the work you have started here,” she added.

Baricuatro also welcomed the appointment of the new officer-in-charge.

“As we move forward, I look forward to working closely with Police Col. Abubakar Mangelen Jr., who has been appointed as OIC of CPPO,” Baricuatro said.

In his farewell message, Bermudez thanked all CPPO personnel for their support in carrying out his programs despite the limited time.

He also warmly welcomed his successor and expressed confidence that peace and order in the province will continue under Mangelen’s leadership. / AYB