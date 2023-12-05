CPPO lights up giant Christmas tree, lanterns

THE Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) lit up their enormous Christmas tree and lanterns in observance of the birth of the Child Jesus.

The ceremony was headed by CPPO Chief Colonel Percival Zorilla at the CPPO headquarter on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

According to Zorilla, everyone is very delighted during the Christmas season when they can see the flame of the Christmas lights.

According to Zorilla, loving for one another and the family will prevail this Christmas.

He believes that this light will help them perform better in their jobs, especially in serving the Cebuanos. (With TPT)