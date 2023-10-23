CPPO reactivates Command Center for barangay election

THE new Command Center of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) has been reactivated to monitor election-related events in 44 towns and six cities in the province during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections on October 30, 2023.

Each CCTV camera in every local government unit will be connected to the command center so that it can keep an eye on what is going on there.

According to Police Colonel Percival Zorilla, the chief of CPPO, the command center has an equipment that can monitor activities in all local government units in the province and will greatly contribute to the implementation of security in the BSKE.

Zorilla, meanwhile, said that they received 513 augmentation personnel from the Police Regional Office in addition to the more than 2,000 troops who will guard the polling centers.

Since last week, Zorilla has raised the alert status of the entire Cebu from normal to full alert. (With TPT)