CPSB OKs P51.6-M fund for DepEd Cebu

THE Cebu Provincial School Board (CPSB) has approved a P51.6-million supplemental budget for the Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu Province, including funding for a second provincial sports meet this year and additional temporary learning shelters.

The supplemental budget was approved during the CPSB meeting at the Provincial Capitol on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, according to a post by the Province Public Information Office on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Of the total amount, P20 million will be used to build additional temporary learning shelters (TLS) in Cordova and Danao City, while P22 million will be distributed among 44 local government units participating in the provincial sports meet scheduled in December.

Each participating local government unit will receive P500,000 in assistance.

Another P9.5 million will fund the conduct of the provincial meet, including uniforms and meals for tournament officials and DepEd personnel. The remaining P100,000 will cover CPSB operating requirements.

The CPSB is chaired by Gov. Pamela Baricuatro.

Second provincial meet

DepEd Cebu Schools Division Superintendent Senen Priscilo Paulin said the division needs to hold another provincial sports meet because of changes to the school calendar.

The division already conducted its provincial meet in February, using its available budget for the event.

Under the revised school calendar, however, the regional sports competition will be held after the final instructional block of the current school year. This requires the division to conduct another provincial meet in December to select and prepare athletes for the regional competition in March 2027.

“The new school calendar has posed a challenge in the staging of our provincial sports meet because it necessitates us to conduct another provincial meet within the year so we can prepare for our participation in the regional meet,” Paulin said.

Paulin said the Cebu Schools Division covers 1,143 schools in 44 municipalities, serving around 650,000 students and 27,000 personnel.

P1.5-B CPSB trust fund

Provincial Treasurer Roy Salubre said the CPSB had P1.5 billion in its trust fund as of July 31.

The supplemental allocation will allow the DepEd Cebu Schools Division to proceed with the December provincial meet despite having already spent its sports meet budget earlier this year.

The P20-million allocation for TLS will also support the division’s efforts to provide additional temporary learning spaces in Cordova and Danao City. / CDF