CPTPP entry seen as economic game-changer for Philippines

THE Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) has thrown its full support behind the government’s formal bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), saying accession will be critical to securing the country’s economic resilience amid rising global trade fragmentation.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, PCCI stressed that membership in the high-standard trade bloc will not only expand export opportunities but also shield the Philippines from the tightening of import rules by traditional partners.

“This is not merely an opportunity but a strategic necessity,” the chamber said, noting that integration with the CPTPP will help diversify export markets, reduce vulnerability to protectionist measures and improve the country’s competitiveness.

The CPTPP brings together 12 member economies — Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, Vietnam and the United Kingdom — with a combined gross domestic product of US$13.5 trillion and a population of more than 500 million. For the Philippines, the deal offers preferential access to major markets where it currently lacks bilateral agreements, including Canada, Mexico, Peru and the UK.

PCCI highlighted that lower tariffs, more predictable trade rules and enhanced investment prospects would benefit both large corporations and micro, small and medium enterprises. Philippine firms would be able to expand their footprint in new markets, join regional value chains and attract high-quality investments that generate jobs.

The endorsement also positions the CPTPP as a natural complement to the Philippines’ existing commitments under the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and agreements with Japan, South Korea and the European Free Trade Association. Together, these build a broader web of trade alliances under the Philippine Development Plan 2023–2028.

PCCI urged the government to pursue accession with urgency.

“It will attract high-quality investments in the country, create jobs, and provide our businesses with the platform they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive and protectionist global environment,” the chamber said. / KOC