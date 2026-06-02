Crab export ban puts thousands of jobs at risk

THOUSANDS of Filipino fishermen, seafood workers and exporters could lose income after the United States (US) banned imports of Philippine blue swimming crab products, an industry group warned.

In a position paper released on June 1, 2026, Philexport Cebu urged the government to take immediate action to restore access to the country’s biggest market for blue swimming crab exports.

The group said the ban could severely affect an industry that earns between $50 million and $60 million annually and supports thousands of jobs in fishing, seafood processing, logistics, cold storage, packaging and export operations.

US market closure

The import ban stems from a decision by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which denied the Philippines’ application for a comparability finding under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

As a result, Philippine blue swimming crab products covered by Fishery IDs 2129 and 2130 will no longer be allowed into the US market starting June 11.

The US buys about 90 percent of Philippine blue swimming crab exports, making it the industry’s most important export destination.

Economic risks

Philexport Cebu warned that a prolonged ban could lead to lower export revenues, reduced foreign exchange earnings, job losses in seafood processing plants, and lower incomes for fishermen and coastal communities.

The group also said the Philippines risks losing market share to competing countries that have already met US requirements.

Recently, at least 200 workers from a frozen seafood manufacturing company inside the Mactan Economic Zone 1 were abruptly displaced due to industry-wide concerns over regulatory compliance issues affecting crabmeat product exports.

NOAA findings

According to NOAA, the Philippines failed to provide enough evidence showing that its fisheries have marine mammal protection measures comparable to those required under US law.

The agency cited the lack of a mandatory reporting system for marine mammal deaths and injuries, insufficient monitoring of accidental marine mammal catches, and inadequate data on interactions between fishing activities and species such as the Irrawaddy dolphin.

While expressing concern over the economic impact of the ban, Philexport Cebu said compliance with NOAA requirements would help improve the sustainability and global competitiveness of Philippine seafood exports.

The group described the issue as a matter of national economic urgency, warning that every month of continued market closure could result in lost earnings, layoffs and declining incomes in fishing communities.

Industry recommendations

The exporters’ group called on the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources to establish a nationwide marine mammal bycatch monitoring program, strengthen data collection systems, and work with scientists and industry stakeholders to develop measures that reduce accidental catches of marine mammals.

It also proposed the creation of a national task force involving government agencies, exporters, processors and marine conservation experts to oversee corrective actions and facilitate the Philippines’ reapplication with NOAA.

“Competing supplier countries have already secured favorable comparability findings following successful corrective actions. The Philippines must move decisively to avoid prolonged exclusion from a critical export market,” the group said. / KOC