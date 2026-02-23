LTO 7 cracks down on illegal mufflers: 21 motorcycles seized in Cebu City

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 launched a major operation in Cebu City on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, targeting motorcycles with loud, modified mufflers. The crackdown resulted in the confiscation of 21 motorcycles as part of a new push to enforce vehicle noise laws.

Why the crackdown started

The operation follows a direct order from the Office of the Assistant Secretary to strictly enforce noise regulations and stop unauthorized exhaust changes. The move comes after the agency received many complaints from the public about loud and disruptive motorcycles on the road.

Heavy fines and penalties

If you are caught with an illegal muffler, the consequences are serious. The LTO confirmed that violators face a minimum fine of P5,000.

In addition to the fine, penalties may include:

* Impounding: The vehicle may be taken to an impound lot.

* Mandatory Replacement: Owners may be required to replace the illegal exhaust pipes with standard ones right at the impound site.

The law on noise

LTO 7 reminded the public that modifying motorcycle mufflers is against the law. Specifically, it is prohibited under Section 34 of Republic Act No. 4136, also known as the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

Department Order No. 2010-32 also clearly forbids these types of alterations. These laws are in place to ensure that vehicles remain safe and do not cause unnecessary noise pollution in neighborhoods.

What this means for riders

This operation marks a renewed effort to keep Cebu City’s streets quieter and safer. Riders are encouraged to keep their vehicles in their original, legal condition to avoid heavy fines and the hassle of having their motorcycles impounded. (DPC)