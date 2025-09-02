Cracks, bulges found on CCSC track; poor materials blamed

POOR quality materials are being blamed for the premature damage on the newly rubberized track oval of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), where cracks and bulging portions have already appeared just months after its resurfacing.

Newly installed CCSC Executive Director Brando Villaquez, who inspected the facility on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, pointed to visible cracks, uneven surfaces, and bulging areas that he said could endanger athletes and joggers.

Villaquez noted that some portions of the track have become risky as bulges have formed and asphalt has risen to the surface.

He added that the uneven areas could be dangerous for children and unsuspecting runners who might not notice the humps and could stumble or get injured.

He said the starting line has shown the most wear since it is the area where athletes exert the strongest push during sprints. Water seepage under the surface has also caused some portions to bulge upward, worsening the hazards.

Villaquez observed that the issue lay in the poor quality of the materials used, particularly the type of rubber applied, which he said caused the track to show signs of wear and tear so soon after its resurfacing.

To mitigate risks, CCSC will place warning signages around the affected spots while a more permanent fix is being studied. The oval remains open for use, but Villaquez urged runners to exercise caution.

The rubberized track had only recently undergone resurfacing, which makes the early deterioration more concerning.

The CCSC has long been Cebu City’s premier sporting venue, hosting athletic events, community activities, and even the annual Sinulog grand showdown.

Villaquez admitted the damage is a setback but said repairs can be carried out once proper assessments are completed. (CAV)