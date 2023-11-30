Crafting Christmas cheer: A Cebuano celebration of DIY holiday decor

Divina N. Bating, USC Intern / Writer
Cebuano culture, rich in traditions and celebrations, includes a festive approach to Christmas. Embracing creativity in decorating homes during the holiday season adds an extra layer of joy and a personal touch to the festivities.
As the holiday season approaches in Cebu, people are encouraged to embrace the spirit of Christmas and transform their homes into cozy havens of warmth and joy. One of the best ways to achieve this is through DIY holiday home decor, allowing individuals to unleash their creativity and craft unique decorations reflecting personal styles. The following ideas explore exciting and enticing ways to deck the halls and create magical spaces for the coming holiday.
Festive lights
In creating a cozy and festive ambiance, lighting plays a crucial role. Homes can be adorned with strings of twinkling fairy lights to instantly infuse a warm and magical glow. These lights can be wrapped around staircases, draped along windows, or hung on Christmas trees. Additionally, candles in decorative holders can be added for a touch of elegance and a cozy atmosphere during holiday evenings.
Customized ornaments
Artistic skills can be put to use by crafting personalized ornaments for Christmas trees. Materials such as colorful ribbons, beads, felt and glitter can be gathered to create unique ornaments representing family traditions or culture. The possibilities are endless, from miniature bamboo parols to seashell angels. Handmade ornaments not only make trees stand out but also become cherished keepsakes for years to come.
Local flair
Holiday decor can be infused with a touch of Cebuano charm by incorporating local elements. Dried mango slices or shells can be used to create stunning garlands or wreaths. Woven baskets filled with native fruits can serve as table centerpieces. Vibrant Sinamay fabric or banig mats can be incorporated as table runners or wall hangings, embracing the rich cultural heritage of Cebu and adding a unique and meaningful twist to holiday decor.
Cozy environment
Homes can be made to feel warm and inviting by incorporating cozy textiles into holiday decor. Soft blankets and throw pillows in festive colors and patterns can be layered on sofas and chairs. Knitted stockings, or ones created using fabric scraps and embroidery, can be hung for an added festive touch. These soft and tactile elements create an atmosphere of comfort and relaxation, making everyone feel right at home.
Natural beauty
The beauty of nature can be brought indoors by incorporating natural elements into holiday decor. Collecting branches and dried leaves to create charming centerpieces or wreaths is a simple yet effective idea. Citrus fruits and cloves can be used to create scented ornaments or “pahumot,” adding a rustic charm and delightful scents of the season to homes.
This Christmas holiday, individuals are encouraged to let their creativity shine, transforming their homes into cozy and festive retreats. It’s time to deck the halls, make lasting memories, and bask in the joy and coziness that this magical time of year brings.