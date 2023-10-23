Crafting elegance, one miniature masterpiece at a time

Rona Jane Patindol’s journey as a tattoo artist began in 2018 when she met the father of her children, Boots Brandon, who owns RDMD (Redeemed) Tattoo Studio. He inspired her to reveal a hidden talent she didn’t know existed.

Rona has had a strong passion for minimal tattoos, even before their rise as a trend. For Rona, these tattoos are a beautiful reflection of personal style and preferences. She embraced the concept of dark contrast dainty patches, allowing for a delicate and subtle integration with her tan skin, creating a meaningful connection to the things she loves. This affinity for minimalism serves as a cornerstone for Rona’s creative journey.

“By specializing in dainty designs, I can bring a touch of elegance and grace to each piece, crafting miniature works of art that hold deep meaning for my clients.”

Rona then established tinitinytats. This specialized approach enables her to focus on her signature style and cater to a clientele who appreciates the artistry of small-scale tattoos. Rona’s dedication to crafting miniature works of art with elegance and grace showcases her creative ability to transform minimalistic concepts into captivating designs. This commitment to excellence ensures that each client receives a bespoke tattoo piece that deeply resonates with their individuality.

“Words often fall short in capturing the depth of emotion and satisfaction that comes from creating permanent art on a living canvas. It’s a unique and profound experience that connects me with others in a deeply intimate way.” Rona then founded the Solciel Collective which tinitinytats now belongs to. The collective offers services like tattoos and piercings, done by a small group of select artists.

Importance of balance

Rona understands the challenges involved in catering to clients with specific design preferences, especially when those preferences gravitate toward widely common minimalistic styles. Striking a balance between fulfilling the client’s vision and infusing some artistic expression is a nuanced aspect of the tattooing process.

Regarding super fine line tattoos and their potential for fading over time, Rona says it’s important to educate clients about proper aftercare and the necessity of touch-ups. As an artist, she prioritizes the longevity and endurance of the tattoo, and promoting dark contrast tattoos is suggested as they tend to age gracefully, maintaining their aesthetic appeal for a more extended period.

In the end, Rona says finding the right balance between client preferences and artistic expertise is key. It’s a wonderful collaboration that allows both parties to contribute to the creation of a meaningful and visually captivating piece of art.

The name Solciel is formed by blending the names of Rona’s children, Soleil Ocean and Le Ciel Moon. Solciel Collective offers tattoo and piercing services. For appointments, visit their Facebook and Instagram pages @solcielcollective, @tinitinytats, and @itsronajane. S