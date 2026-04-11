Craftsman struggles as prices rise

LEON Layar, a 63-year-old bamboo craftsman, is facing a decline in income as inflation continues to affect small and medium enterprises and reduce consumer demand.

For 30 years, Layar has relied on crafting bamboo furniture as his primary source of livelihood. Through this work and the support of his wife, Airiealni Layar, they were able to support their family and send their two children to school, both of whom have now graduated.

However, recent economic challenges in the Philippines have made it difficult for his family to maintain a stable income. According to Layar, the rising cost of materials and transportation has increased production expenses, while fewer customers are purchasing bamboo products.

Struggles

The craftsman shared that the impact on his livelihood began during the Covid-19 pandemic, when movement restrictions limited both production and sales. Despite gradual recovery in the following years, he noted that conditions have worsened this year.

“Mga tulo na ka semana, walay halin, mag standby rajud tawon,” Layar said.

(It has been about three weeks with no sales, we are just really on standby.)

Local bamboo sellers are experiencing similar challenges as inflation continues to affect both supply and demand. Higher prices have forced some customers to prioritize basic needs such as food over furniture and other non-essential items.

“Lisod jud siya kay ang siguradoon sa mga tao kay pagkaon ra gyud,” Layar added.

(It is really difficult because what people prioritize is only food.)

Resilience

Despite these difficulties, Layar continues to work, producing bamboo items to sustain his livelihood. He remains committed to his craft even as the market for artisanal furniture remains sluggish due to the prevailing economic climate.

As inflation persists, small-scale workers like Layar continue to face uncertainty in maintaining their daily earnings. Without a significant shift in consumer spending power or a decrease in material costs, the future of traditional bamboo crafting remains at risk.

Euclen May B. Simene / Talisay City National High School