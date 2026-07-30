Crash victim’s kin seek reforms in Capitol hospitals

THE family of an 18-year-old road crash victim has called on the Cebu Provincial Government to improve healthcare workers’ training and patient care after alleging lapses in his treatment at Badian District Hospital, as provincial health officials defended the hospital’s response, and launched an internal investigation into the incident.

Philip Josh “PJ” Velvestre, 18, of Sibonga, died on Sunday, July 26, 2026, after sustaining severe traumatic brain injuries in a motorcycle crash in Barangay Banhigan, Badian. He was supposed to begin a four-year automotive course this August, hoping to one day work abroad and help support his family.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu on Thursday, July 30, PJ’s family claimed medical personnel at Badian District Hospital showed a lack of urgency and compassion while treating him, prompting them to urge Gov. Pamela Baricuatro to complement the Provincial Government’s investments in hospital equipment with stronger training for healthcare workers.

Appeal to Capitol

Following the tragedy, the victim’s brother, 29-year-old

Jerryel Velvestre, joined his mother, Ma. Elaine, 56, in urging Baricuatro to fulfill her promises to improve provincial healthcare services, citing recurring issues faced by patients fighting for their lives in public hospitals.

“Dili lang tungod sa equipment pero tungod pud sa mga personnel ug staff,” said PJ’s brother, Jerryel Velvestre.

(Not just improvement for medical equipment, but also of the personnel and staff.)

“Passive medical staff”

Jerryel said the family found his brother lying on a hospital bed with visible injuries and claimed medical staff appeared passive while he was fighting for his life. He also alleged that a staff member told them not to speak to PJ because he could no longer hear them.

The family further questioned the delay in transferring PJ to a tertiary hospital, saying they were told the referral process had been slowed by internet connectivity problems. As his condition worsened, PJ’s mother pleaded with hospital personnel to transfer him immediately while the family simultaneously sought admission to private hospitals on their own.

Care provided upon arrival

Provincial health officials, however, disputed the allegations, saying emergency treatment was administered immediately after PJ arrived at the hospital.

Provincial Health Officer 1 Dr. Jenina Canoy said medical personnel provided intravenous fluids, oxygen support, paracetamol, tranexamic acid and mannitol to stabilize the patient while referral procedures were initiated.

Canoy also said hospital records showed staff processed electronic referrals shortly after PJ arrived and switched to personal mobile data after the hospital’s internet service became unavailable to avoid delays in coordinating with receiving hospitals.

Officials also said Badian District Hospital, being an infirmary, does not have neurosurgical capability, making referral to a Level 3 hospital necessary for patients with severe traumatic brain injuries.

Corrective measures

Capitol health consultant Dr. Elisse Nicole Catalan said referrals were sent to Carcar City Provincial Hospital, Cebu South Medical Center and the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC). According to the incident report, the ambulance departed Badian for VSMMC after the referral was accepted, although the family later requested that PJ be brought to a private hospital instead.

The incident has prompted the Provincial Government to implement several corrective measures while its investigation continues:

• Partnership with trauma specialists: The Province is finalizing a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with trauma surgeons and specialists to assist rural district hospitals with critical emergency consultations and patient navigation.

• Hospitality and empathy training: The Capitol is partnering with a hospitality association to conduct client interaction training for public hospital staff to improve empathy, communication, and patient family handling during emergencies.

• Stricter enforcement on road safety: Baricuatro will coordinate with the Philippine National Police (PNP) to step up enforcement against underage drinking, driving under the influence, and helmet law violations across Cebu.

According to the family and hospital records, PJ was injured in a motorcycle crash around 3 a.m. on July 26 and brought to Badian District Hospital at about 4 a.m., where emergency treatment and referral procedures began.

He was later transported toward Cebu City after referral arrangements were completed. During the transfer, the family requested that he be taken to a private hospital instead of VSMMC.

He died later that afternoon from severe traumatic brain injuries.

The Velvestre family said they plan to file a formal complaint against Badian District Hospital, hoping the incident will lead to lasting improvements in emergency medical care across Cebu’s provincial hospitals.

For its part, the Provincial Health Office said it remains open to meeting with the family to address their concerns and explain the steps being taken as the investigation proceeds. / CDF