Creamline completes elimination round sweep

THE Creamline Cool Smashers completed an impressive 11-game sweep of the elimination round with a 19-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-13 victory over the Galeries Highrisers in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig on Tuesday night, Dec. 5, 2023.

The one-hour, 45-minute triumph not only formalized the defending champions’ hold of the top spot but also pushed the team into the semifinals with the players’ confidence sky high.

“We expect to play better in the semis,” said Jema Galanza, who led the Cool Smashers’ unbeaten run with 11 attack points for a 12-point showing.

As No. 1, Creamline faces No. 4 Chery Tiggo at 4 p.m. on Thursday while Choco Mucho and Cignal, which finished Nos. 2 and 3 in the elims, will dispute the other finals berth in a pair of best-of-three series.

Looking ahead to the semifinals, the Cool Smashers acknowledged that the Final Four will give them new challenges, especially with a Crossovers squad that wants to prove themselves against the crowd favorites.

“Congratulations to the players, but we have much higher goals than just passing the eliminations. We’ve got work to do Thursday,” said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses.