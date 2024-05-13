Creamline completes sweep of PVL final

The Creamline Cool Smashers turned away the Choco Mucho Flying Titans in a thrilling five-setter, 20-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22, 15-11, in Game 2 to sweep the finals series and capture their third straight All-Filipino Conference championship in the Premier Volleyball League on late Sunday night, May 12, 2024, at the jam-packed Smart Araneta Coliseum.

With a crowd of 23,162 on hand to witness the exciting match, Creamline showed incredible resolve and resilience as they battled back from a 2-1 set deficit to eventually trounce Choco Mucho and win their eighth PVL championship.

Choco Mucho had its chances at winning the match and sending the series to a deciding Game 3. It battled back and pulled to within one, 12-11, in the fifth set, thanks to the efforts of Sisi Rondina, Royse Tubino and Cherry Nunag.

However, Creamline answered with back-to-back hits from Bernadette Pons to put the Cool Smashers at match and championship point, 14-11. Alyssa Valdez’s loaded serve in the ensuing play proved too much for the Choco Mucho defense to handle, resulting in an overset from Deanna Wong, followed by a decisive putaway from Bea de Leon to give Creamline the set, the match, and the crown.

Coach Sherwin Meneses quickly deflected the praise onto his players, commending their unwavering commitment during training sessions.

“Our players give 110 percent in training, never tiring even during our three-hour sessions. The game is always there, and it’s all thanks to the players, not us coaches,” said Meneses.

Jema Galanza, who scored 20 points in Game 2, shared the credit with her teammates.

“I can see in the eyes of my teammates the determination to win this game,” the former Adamson star said, undeterred even when their team fell behind in sets, 1-2. “We’re here, and we’ll fight until the end.”

Pons added 17 markers, Tots Carlos had 16 points while Pangs Panaga stepped up with 13 points.

On the other side, Rondina exploded for 31 points, Tubino scored 20 markers and Nunag finished with 14 points, to underscore the Flying Titans’ balanced offensive arsenal. Despite their collective effort, it was not enough to extend the series to a deciding Game 3. / JNP