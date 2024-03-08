Creamline crushes Galeries, grabs share of top spot

THE Creamline Cool Smashers nabbed their third straight win after mauling the Galeries Tower in straight sets, 25-22, 25-17, 25-15, in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig on Thursday night.

Tots Carlos simmered down and had only nine after scoring a career-high 31 in their previous win against the Akari Chargers. However, it was enough as Creamline got solid performances from Michele Gumabao, Lorie Bernardo, and Bea de Leon.

Gumabao came off the bench to fire 10 points, Bernardo shone in the middle with six points, and de Leon added five points, both in two-set stints.

Alyssa Valdez added eight points for the Cool Smashers, who also drew a pair of five-point outputs from Bernadeth Pons and Jema Galanza, and four markers from Rose Vargas.

Kyle Negrito took the game’s best honors with an 18-excellent set performance while emphasizing the challenging nature of the competition.

“There are no easy teams in the league. Against Galeries, we had to maintain focus on our system and execute our plays,” said Negrito.

The win placed Creamline beside its sister team, Choco Mucho, at the top of the standings. / JNP