Creamline downs Chery Tiggo, inches closer to top seed

THE Creamline Cool Smashers got the best of the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, 25-22, 24-26, 25-20, 25-16, to all but secure the top seeding in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Philsports Arena on Tuesday night, Nov. 28. 2023 in Pasig City.

With nine straight wins, Creamline is now just two wins away from securing the coveted No. 1 seed heading to the semis. The Cool Smashers will be facing a couple of ousted teams in the Akari Chargers on Thursday and the winless Gerflor Defenders on Dec. 5.

Chery Tiggo stayed at third with an 8-2 slate with the Crossovers closing out their elims campaign against fellow semifinalist and second-running Choco Mucho Flying Titans (9-1) in Iloilo on Saturday.

The No. 1 team tangles with the No. 4 and the Nos. 2 and 3 squads face off in a pair of best-of-three semis series with the winners clashing for the championship of the season-ending conference, which will also be a best-of-three affair.

Jema Galanza finished with 16 points, including 13 attack points.

The former Adamson U ace emphasized the need for the team to reach peak form in time for the post-elims play, saying: “The semis are just around the corner. We need to perfect our plays and focus on our system.”