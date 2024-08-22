Creamline grabs No. 3 q’finals spot

MANILA – Creamline defeated ZUS Coffee, 25-17, 25-15, 25-22, to take the No. 3 spot in the knockout quarterfinals of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the FilOil EcoOil Center in San Juan City on Thursday.

Import Erica May Staunton scored 17 points on 15 attacks and two blocks as the Cool Smashers finished the two-phase elimination round with a 6-2 slate.

PLDT and Chery Tiggo can still tie Creamline at 6-2, but the Cool Smashers have

20 points.

The High Speed Hitters, playing against the Choco Mucho Flying Titans as of press time, can only reach a maximum of 19 points, while the Crossovers, who will face the Petro Gazz Angels later, can earn a maximum of 18 points.

“We’re ready for all the challenges that may happen. What’s important is our determination to win, especially it’s a knockout game. So we have to trust each other,” Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses said after the one-hour-and-25-minute match.

Bernadeth Pons chipped in 11 attacks, 12 digs, and six receptions for Creamline, which is missing Tots Carlos and Alyssa Valdez, who are both recovering from injuries, and Alas Pilipinas members Jema Galanza and Jia de Guzman.

Lorie Lyn Bernardo contributed eight points, while Isabel Beatriz de Leon had four points, including two blocks.

While Meneses is hoping for the return of Carlos and Valdez, he said the team remains ready.

“Hopefully, they can return. But I cannot answer because our medical team has no advice yet. But we are ready if they will not return, especially the bench players who contribute so much,” he said.

Asak Tamaru had 15 attacks and one block to go with 14 digs for ZUS Coffee, which has a 0-8 record. / PNA