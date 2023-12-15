Creamline one win away from claiming title

THE Creamline Cool Smashers defeated the Choco Mucho Flying Titans, 25-23, 19-25, 26-24, 25-22, to move a win away from capturing the title in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday night, Dec. 14, 2023.

With six PVL crowns, the Cool Smashers are a battle-hardened group, and the team used its experience in Game 1 to overcome the Flying Titans.

“It’s all about team effort, and I’m happy that given our situation, we still found a way to win,” said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses, who got 16 points apiece from top hitters Tots Carlos and Jema Galanza.

Alyssa Valdez emerged as the catalyst in a nail-biting third set after the two teams split the first two, spearheading a comeback from a 20-22 deficit on a four-point binge. The bench also stepped up in the fourth, with Michele Gumabao and Bernadette Pons sparking a stirring rally from a 10-13 disadvantage.

“We’re happy. We’re happy for the fans. We’re happy for our bosses who’ve been supporting the teams. Honestly, we’re just happy with the win but we still have a lot to do, said Carlos.

Kyle Negrito also shone in her duel with Deanna Wong, putting up a 22-excellent set performance against the latter’s 17. The former’s decisions, particularly entrusting Valdez in the third and seamlessly transitioning to Pons and Gumabao in the fourth, underscored the Cool Smashers’ strategy and adaptability.